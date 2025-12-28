This Is How The Attorney General Ensures Terrorists Remain In Israel

As the Knesset’s National Security Committee debates advancing legislation to impose the death penalty on terrorists, it has emerged that even far more limited measures—such as deportation or revocation of residency—are not being implemented, Channel 14 reported.

According to the report, the terrorists remain in Israel—posing serious security risks—due to objections raised by representatives from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s Office.

Data presented to the committee show that out of roughly 850 terrorists who receive monthly stipends from the Palestinian Authority, not a single one has been deported, nor has the residency of a single terrorist been revoked—despite a law authorizing such measures having been passed three years ago.

The law sets out two clear conditions: a conviction for a terrorism offense and proof that the individual receives terror-related payments from the Palestinian Authority. In practice, however, Knesset members and senior officials say the law has been effectively frozen. Security agencies are unable to transfer the necessary information due to legal obstacles imposed by the Attorney General’s Office, preventing the implementation of the law.

During a classified committee discussion earlier this month, legal arguments presented by representatives of the Attorney General’s Office sparked outrage. When asked why Military Intelligence was not transferring information on terrorists, they responded that “the IDF cannot deal with Israeli citizens.” Likud MK Amit Halevi pushed back sharply, noting that this concern did not prevent them from forcing a senior IDF officer to testify for long hours in a case involving another Israeli citizen.

The Attorney-General’s representatives expressed similar resistance against the revocation of terrorists’ residency, claiming that information-sharing was restricted because they wished to “conduct a dialogue” and because “information was missing.” Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz asked pointedly what information was lacking. The answer stunned those present: whether the terrorists received the payments in dollars or in shekels.

Security officials dismissed the question as irrelevant, noting that the payments are made in shekels. The legal adviser to the Interior Committee, Tomer Rosner, also criticized the position, asking, “Where is that written in the law? How can you add requirements that don’t exist?”

The objections did not stop there. Baharav-Miara’s representatives further claimed it was necessary to determine “the scope of the terrorists’ salaries and whether it was continuous.” One participant responded angrily: “What difference does it make? Even if the payments are partial, they are receiving money from the Palestinian Authority for murder.”

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech slammed the representatives, accusing them of endangering Jewish lives and sabotaging the law. MK Halevi called the situation “criminal,” adding, “We are living by a miracle.” Coalition chairman Ofir Katz accused the Attorney General of “making a mockery of the law.”

Even the Knesset’s own legal adviser, Sagit Afik, joined the sharply worded rebuke, telling Baharav-Miara’s representatives that their additional demands have no basis in the law and that they lack authority to override it.

