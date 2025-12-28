Netanyahu Heads to Florida for High-Stakes Talks With Trump on Gaza and Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed Israel on Sunday for a closely watched visit to Florida, where he is set to meet President Donald Trump amid mounting pressure over the future of the Gaza Strip and escalating concerns about Iran and Hezbollah.

In an unusual and conspicuous departure from protocol, Netanyahu left Ben Gurion Airport without reporters accompanying his flight and without delivering a customary pre-departure statement.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump on Monday at 3:30 p.m. local time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The meeting will mark the fifth in-person encounter between the two leaders since Trump returned to the White House in January for his second term.

The visit comes as the United States pushes to advance the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, a phase Israel and Hamas have yet to formally accept.

According to the framework being promoted by Washington, the second phase would include the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic governing body for Gaza, overseen by a Trump-led “Board of Peace,” alongside the deployment of an International Stabilization Force as Israel gradually withdraws IDF forces from the Strip.

The deal remains stalled. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the first phase of the ceasefire. Hamas has yet to return the body of hostage Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, while Israel has refused to fully reopen the Rafah Crossing, agreeing only to allow departures from Gaza rather than two-way traffic.

The impasse has left negotiations frozen and raised concerns in Jerusalem that U.S. pressure could intensify for Israeli concessions without reciprocal commitments from Hamas.

Talks are also expected to focus heavily on Iran, as Israeli security officials warn that Tehran is rebuilding — and possibly expanding — its ballistic missile production capabilities following the 12-day war between the two countries in June.

Hezbollah is another major flashpoint. Israel has warned it may resume military action in Lebanon if the Lebanese government fails to meet a U.S.-imposed New Year’s deadline for the terror group’s disarmament under the terms of a November 2024 ceasefire that halted open warfare along Israel’s northern border.

Israeli officials have made clear that patience is wearing thin, and Netanyahu’s discussions with Trump are expected to center on U.S. backing should hostilities resume.

Netanyahu’s trip is scheduled to last until Thursday, though his official itinerary is notably light. Ahead of his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu will sit down with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. No formal engagements are scheduled for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu is set to meet with Christian leaders at his hotel before traveling to the Bal Harbour shul in Miami for an event with U.S. lawmakers, Jewish and community leaders, and local students.

