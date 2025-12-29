Immigration to Israel Falls in 2025 as Arrivals from Russia Drop Sharply

Immigration to Israel declined significantly in 2025, with approximately 21,900 new immigrants arriving during the year, according to data released by the Immigration and Absorption Ministry. The figure represents a drop of about one-third compared to 2024, when roughly 32,800 immigrants moved to the country.

The ministry attributed the overall decline primarily to a sharp decrease in immigration from Russia. While Russia remained the single largest country of origin for new immigrants, about 8,300 arrivals were recorded in 2025 — a 57 percent decrease from the 19,500 who arrived in 2024, and far below the 74,000 who immigrated in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By contrast, immigration from several Western countries rose during the year, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing trend of younger immigrants arriving from those regions.

Approximately 3,500 immigrants came from the United States, marking a 5 percent increase from 2024 and a 30 percent rise compared to 2023. Immigration from France climbed 45 percent to around 3,300, up from 2,200 the previous year. Arrivals from the United Kingdom also increased, rising 19 percent to 840.

Excluding Russia, overall immigration trends remained stable or showed moderate growth compared to the previous year, according to the ministry.

Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer said the government is working to encourage immigration from countries experiencing rising antisemitism.

“With the support of the Prime Minister, we are promoting a broad government decision to encourage immigration from countries where antisemitism is increasing,” Sofer said.

He added that government programs aimed at integrating immigrants into employment, housing, higher education, and community life are expected to support future immigration and strengthen the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)