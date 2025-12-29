Yeshiva Bochur Tried To Register For Marriage And Discovered He’s Not Jewish

Israel’s Ministry of Religious Services held a professional conference last week for marriage registrars from across the country at the Givat Shmuel Religious Council.

At the conference, an extraordinary case was presented to the participants, illustrating the heavy responsibility borne by the marriage registrars.

A couple arrived to register for marriage according to halacha at one of the religious councils in Israel. The chasan—who had grown up with an adoptive family since infancy—is a talmid yeshivah who arrived at the registry fully confident in his halachic status.

However, during the routine lineage verification, the marriage registrar discovered a detail that changed the entire picture. He noticed what appeared to be a minor but suspicious technical detail: the name of one of the parents was missing from the records.

The registrar launched a deeper inquiry, which led to a surprising discovery: the chasan has a biological brother who was adopted in childhood by a different family. Further examination revealed that this brother had married shortly beforehand, and in his case the marriage registration process was preceded by a proper giyur, after it emerged that the original adoption had not included a full giyur.

The conclusion was unavoidable: to the shock of the chasan and his relatives, it was determined that he is not Jewish according to halacha. The painful discovery prevented thorny halachic issues and underscores the critical importance of the verification procedures carried out in marriage registration offices.

A source familiar with the details said that since the chasan was Shomer Torah u’mitzvos, the giyur process was quick and straightforward, and the couple’s chasunah took place at the scheduled time.

The head of the Marriage Department at the Ministry, Rabbi Chizkiyahu Samin, referred to the case at the conference, saying, “The story revealed here is a chilling reminder of the importance of your avodat hakodesh. We must continue to combine advanced, welcoming service with uncompromising adherence to halacha and to the identity of the Jewish people.”

