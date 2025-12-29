Advertise
MAZEL TOV! Former Hostages Matan Zangauker and Ilana Gritzewsky Announce Engagement

Former hostages Matan Zangauker and Ilana Gritzewsky have become engaged.

An image shared by Matan’s mother shows the couple holding champagne glasses beside a sign reading “Will you marry me,” with a large guitar-shaped building visible in the background, identifying the location as the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel. In an accompanying caption, Einav Zangauker wrote, “My picture of victory,” adding the names “Ilana & Matan.”

Zangauker, 26, and Gritzewsky, 31, were kidnapped by terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 attack. Gritzewsky was released in November 2023 after nearly two months in captivity. Zangauker remained captive for two years and was freed in October.

During her son’s captivity, Einav Zangauker emerged as one of the most prominent public figures in the campaign to secure the release of the hostages. She appeared frequently at demonstrations and became known for her outspoken and often harsh criticism of the government over its handling of the hostage crisis.

Gritzewsky held a highly publicized fake wedding to Zangauker at Hostages Square earlier this year, demanding that the government do everything in its power to gain his freedom.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

