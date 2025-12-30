Israeli President Herzog Denies Trump Claim That Netanyahu Pardon Is “On Its Way”

Israel’s President Yitzchak Herzog denied a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “on its way,” pushing back against suggestions of behind-the-scenes coordination between the two leaders.

Trump made the assertion publicly, saying Herzog had recently told him that a pardon for Netanyahu was forthcoming. Within hours, Herzog’s office issued a firm rebuttal, stating that no such conversation had taken place.

“There has been no conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted,” Herzog’s office said in an official statement.

The statement clarified that several weeks earlier, Herzog had spoken with a representative acting on Trump’s behalf, who contacted the president regarding Trump’s November letter formally urging Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon. During that conversation, Herzog explained the procedural status of the request and emphasized that a decision would be made in accordance with established legal and constitutional processes.

Netanyahu submitted his own official request for a pardon later in November, and Herzog’s office said the matter remains under active consideration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)