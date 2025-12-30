Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli President Herzog Denies Trump Claim That Netanyahu Pardon Is “On Its Way”

Israel’s President Yitzchak Herzog denied a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “on its way,” pushing back against suggestions of behind-the-scenes coordination between the two leaders.

Trump made the assertion publicly, saying Herzog had recently told him that a pardon for Netanyahu was forthcoming. Within hours, Herzog’s office issued a firm rebuttal, stating that no such conversation had taken place.

“There has been no conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted,” Herzog’s office said in an official statement.

The statement clarified that several weeks earlier, Herzog had spoken with a representative acting on Trump’s behalf, who contacted the president regarding Trump’s November letter formally urging Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon. During that conversation, Herzog explained the procedural status of the request and emphasized that a decision would be made in accordance with established legal and constitutional processes.

Netanyahu submitted his own official request for a pardon later in November, and Herzog’s office said the matter remains under active consideration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Trump Speaks After Netanyahu Meeting: Bombing Iran, Destroying Hamas, Peace With Syria, A Pardon And More

TRAGEDY: Mr. Israel (Sol) Zaltz Z”L, 77, Killed In Devastating Five Towns Car Crash

🚨”WE’LL DO IT IMMEDIATELY”: Trump Says He Will Support Strikes On Iran If They Continue Ballistic Missile And Nuclear Program

NYC ANNOUNCES: Maimonides Medical Center Set to Join NYC Public Hospital Network as Officials Move Forward with Controversial Plan

Lapid Incites: “I’m Filing Petition To Supreme Court Against Money For Chareidim”

Tucker Carlson Claims “Psychological Israeli Influence” Behind Poll Showing Americans Rank Radical Islam As Top Threat

Lev Tahor Leader Extradited To Mexico For Alleged Human Trafficking

Dramatic Find On Erev Asara B’Teves: Mikveh From Bayis Sheini Discovered Under Kosel Plaza

LEFT PROTECTS LEFT: Amit Freezes Army Radio’s Closure; Likud MK: “Illegal Move”

Leading Rabbanim And Admorim Convene Emergency Asifah in Yerushalayim Against Draft Law; Call for Mass Atzeres