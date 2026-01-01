IDF Soldier Found Dead in Southern Israel in Apparent Suicide, Bringing 2025 Death Total to 152

An Israeli soldier was found dead in southern Israel on Monday in what is being investigated as an apparent suicide, the military said, bringing the total number of IDF fatalities in 2025 to 152.

The Israel Defense Forces said Military Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Upon completion, the findings will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General’s Corps, according to the army.

The IDF said that 22 cases in 2025 are currently under investigation or were previously examined on suspicion of suicide. Those cases include 12 conscripts, one career service soldier, and nine reservists.

In a separate clarification, the IDF said that Sgt. Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin, a trainee in the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 who died after being injured during a training exercise, will be classified as having died in a training accident rather than from illness.

As a result of that reclassification, the military said 14 soldiers are now listed as having died from illness in 2025, while one death is categorized as a training accident.

