MAILBAG: Watered-Down Protections Outside Shuls Puts Jews At Risk

I want to begin by thanking New York State Senator Sam Sutton and Assemblyman Micah Lasher for introducing legislation to create a buffer zone outside houses of worship. At a time when intimidation, harassment, and threats near religious institutions are becoming more frequent, their willingness to acknowledge this reality and act deserves recognition.

That said, as a New York resident, I am deeply disappointed to learn that the original proposal for a 100-foot buffer zone has now been reduced to just 25 feet.

In New York City, 25 feet is simply not meaningful protection. It does little to shield worshippers from harassment, intimidation, or disruption, and it accomplishes very little beyond creating a talking point. If the goal of this legislation is genuine safety, we must be honest: a 25-foot buffer zone does not come close to achieving it.

What our communities need is a clear, enforceable 100-foot buffer zone that makes protesting outside any house of worship illegal. Safety must be the top priority. And if there are concerns that stronger legislation may face political resistance, the answer should not be retreat. It should be resolve. People want to see their elected officials fighting for them—not pre-emptively watering down protections before the fight has even begun.

Our communities no longer want leadership that compromises away our safety. We want courage. We want conviction. We want to see elected officials stand firm and advocate unapologetically for what is right.

I urge readers to contact State Senator Sam Sutton at 718-253-2015 or by email at [email protected]

and ask him to re-propose legislation restoring the 100-foot buffer zone. This is not a parochial issue. It affects churches, synagogues, mosques, and every community that gathers to worship in peace. Broad, cross-faith support can—and must—be built.

And we should do more than write letters. We should show up in Albany. We should make our voices heard. And we should demand a law that actually protects people where they are most vulnerable.

Anything less is not leadership.

Signed,

A Brooklyn Resident

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.