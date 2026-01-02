Somaliland Denies Refugee, Base Deal With Israel After Recognition Announcement

Somaliland is pushing back against claims that its newly announced diplomatic opening with Israel came with strings attached — rejecting assertions that it agreed to resettle Palestinians from Gaza or host Israeli military bases as part of the deal.

In a statement posted Thursday on X, the foreign ministry of Republic of Somaliland said it “firmly rejects false claims” made by Somalia’s president, who alleged that Israel demanded such concessions in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence.

Those accusations were aired Wednesday during an interview on Al Jazeera, where Somalia’s leader said Israel had conditioned recognition on accepting Gazan refugees and permitting Israeli military facilities on Somaliland territory. Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognized by most of the world, called the allegations “baseless” and accused Mogadishu of trying to undermine its diplomatic progress.

“Somaliland’s engagement with the State of Israel is purely diplomatic,” the foreign ministry said, adding that the relationship is being conducted “in full respect of international law and the mutual sovereign interests of both countries.”

The dispute comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel would formally recognize Somaliland, a move that makes Israel the first UN member state to do so. The announcement triggered condemnation from Somalia, criticism from several Middle Eastern and African governments, and a rebuke from the European Union.

Israel’s statement made no mention of any quid pro quo, and did not reference refugees, basing rights, or security arrangements.

The controversy also intersects with a broader, faltering debate over the future of Gaza’s civilian population. Plans floated earlier this year for the voluntary migration of Gazans — an idea initially embraced by parts of Israel’s government — have largely collapsed amid international resistance. U.S. President Donald Trump, who raised the concept in February, has since cooled on it, and most countries have refused to accept Palestinians from Gaza. Only Indonesia has expressed any willingness to consider resettlement, according to reports.

Still, Somaliland’s location continues to fuel speculation about the strategic implications of closer ties with Israel. The territory sits along the Gulf of Aden, directly across from Yemen, where the Houthis control large swaths of territory. The Houthis began attacking Israel and international shipping in late 2023, prompting Israeli airstrikes, before pausing operations following an October ceasefire in Gaza.

Regional analysts have suggested that diplomatic relations with Somaliland could give Israel greater access to the Red Sea and improve its ability to monitor or respond to threats emanating from Yemen. The Houthis’ leader warned last week that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a military target.

