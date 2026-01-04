Israel Accuses Doctors Without Borders Staff in Gaza of Membership in Terror Groups

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused officials working for Doctors Without Borders in the Gaza Strip of simultaneously serving in Palestinian terrorist organizations, presenting the allegations as further evidence that humanitarian frameworks are being exploited by armed groups operating in the enclave.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said Fadi al-Wadiya was employed by the Geneva-based aid organization while also serving as a senior operative in Palestinian Islamic Jihad, where he was responsible for advancing the group’s rocket capabilities. The post included an image of al-Wadiya wearing military fatigues.

The ministry also alleged that Nasser Hamdi Abdelatif al-Shalfouh worked for Doctors Without Borders while simultaneously serving as a sniper for Hamas, taking part in what it described as terrorist “combat and operational activity.”

“This is why strict vetting and real accountability of humanitarian staff is essential,” the Foreign Ministry said. “Aid must never be a cover for terror.”

The accusations build on findings released last week by NGO Monitor, which identified four Doctors Without Borders staffers in Gaza as members of terrorist organizations. Alongside al-Wadiya, the watchdog named Mahmoud Abu Nujaila, whom it described as a senior figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine; Mazab Bashir, who was previously indicted for an assassination plot targeting former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert; and Hani Majdalawi, a Gazan nurse alleged to have opened fire on Israeli troops.

Israeli officials say the cases underscore longstanding concerns that terrorist groups embed operatives within international NGOs to gain legitimacy, freedom of movement, and access to resources.

Doctors Without Borders has previously acknowledged working with Hamas-run institutions in Gaza. In February 2024, responding to questions about its interactions with terrorist organizations, the group said it continued to coordinate with Gaza’s Ministry of Health, which it described as “the governing authority responsible for health care” in the territory.

Jerusalem moved this month to impose tighter controls on NGOs operating in Gaza, Judea and Samaria. On Jan. 1, Israel began enforcing a new regulatory framework allowing the suspension or revocation of licenses for organizations that fail to meet heightened security and transparency requirements.

The move followed an interministerial review led by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, which concluded that employees of several NGOs working primarily with the Palestinian population had been involved in terrorist activity.

“Security reviews revealed that employees of certain organizations were involved in terrorist activity,” the ministry said in a statement. “In particular, investigations determined that individuals affiliated with Doctors Without Borders were linked to terrorist organizations, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, with one identified as a Hamas sniper.”

Under the revised framework, NGOs must provide full transparency regarding personnel, funding sources, and operational structures. Activities such as delegitimization of Israel, legal action against Israel Defense Forces soldiers, Holocaust denial, or denial of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas atrocities are listed as grounds for license revocation.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said the measures are aimed at protecting legitimate aid efforts from abuse.

“Humanitarian assistance is welcome,” Chikli said. “The exploitation of humanitarian frameworks for terrorist purposes is not.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)