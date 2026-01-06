IDF Officer: “Army Lacks Most Minimal Conditions For Chareidim”

In recent weeks, Major (res.) Dovi Yudkin has been exposing the abuse of Chareidim in military prison, the lack of even the most basic accommodations for Chareidi soldiers, and the astonishing reality that the IDF has no need for Chareidi soldiers, as evident by the fact that hundreds of thousands of reservists have not been called up since October 7.

Speaking in an interview with Kol Chai, Yudkin, a combat officer who has served for hundreds of days since the war began after October 7, said, “The Chareidi conscription story is inciteful political nonsense.”

“I’ve received testimony about clear cases of harassment and abuse of Chareidi deserters,” Yudkin said. He recounted one particularly troubling incident involving a young father from Bnei Brak who voluntarily turned himself in to enlist—only to be thrown into prison under severe psychological pressure, without proper medical attention or legal representation.

But Yudkin’s criticism goes far beyond prison conditions. He attacked the very premise that the IDF needs Chareidi recruits, saying that the IDF leadership is waging an inciteful and divisive political campaign.

“The whole Chareidi draft story is nonsense—purely political and inciteful. The army is not short on manpower—it’s lying.” He cited data showing that thousands of Chareidim who arrived for second‑stage induction were immediately sent home with exemptions and that tens of thousands of reservists from disbanded units have not been called up even once since October 7.

It should be noted that this data has been confirmed by other sources.

Yudkin also highlighted the total lack of even minimal accommodations for integrating Chareidim into the IDF. While the military has detailed directives for integrating women, he noted, there is not a single order safeguarding the needs of Chareidi soldiers regarding kashrus or gender separation.

“It’s absurd that the commanders of a married Chareidi soldier in prison are female soldiers. There isn’t even a gender‑appropriate facility,” he said.

Yudkin slammed the fact that the system is dragging Israel back to the divisive discourse of October 6 instead of fostering unity. “We must stop IDF senior officials who have blood on their hands—they’re continuing to incite us from within.”

Yudkin also mentioned an interesting proposal: using the “conscientious objector” pathway, similar to the method employed by radical left‑wing groups. He mentioned New Profile, an organization that helps thousands of leftists secure IDF exemptions on ideological grounds.

“If the Chareidim declare themselves conscientious objectors, it will expose the political nature of the entire issue,” he asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)