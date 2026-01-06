Advertise
Yair Golan’s New Party Members: Protest Leaders Who Accused Israel Of Starving Gaza, Called To Destroy Economy

Democrats chairman Yair Golan. (Screenshot)

Moshe Radman, one of the leaders of the pre-October 7 protests against the Netanyahu government, announced on Tuesday that he is joining The Democrats party, headed by Yair Golan.

Before the October 7 massacre, Radman vowed to destroy Israel’s economy in order to bring down the government and also encouraged IDF refusal.

Other leaders of the leftist protests are also joining the party, including Ami Dror, who was investigated by police on suspicion of incitement after calling to “erase Netanyahu’s memory” and who claimed that Israel is intentionally starving Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

