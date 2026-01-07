Advertise
BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Uri Lupolianski Z”L, Founder of Yad Sarah and Jerusalem’s First Chareidi Mayor

Former Jerusalem mayor and ba’al chessed Rabbi Uri Lupolianski z”l was niftar at the age of 74 on Wednesday night. He had been hospitalized approximately two weeks earlier at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem for severe breathing issues related to pneumonia.

In his youth, he studied at Yeshivas Torah Ohr in Yerushalyim under the Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Pinchas Scheinberg ZT”L, and later at Yeshivas HaNegev in Netivos.

He was a close confidant of Maran HaGaon Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv ZT”L. The historic and widely noted meeting between Maran Rav Shach ZT”L and Maran Rav Elyashiv ZT”L took place at the offices of Yad Sarah.

In 1976, Rabbi Lupolianski founded the Yad Sarah organization to help the elderly and disabled. The organization is named for his Polish grandmother, who was murdered in the Holocaust. It lends out medical equipment and supplies a variety of services to the sick, elderly and lonely. Yad Sarah has a network of 6,000 volunteers working out of 96 branches, and serves all sectors of the population

He later made history as the first Chareidi representative elected to serve as mayor of Jerusalem, where he worked tirelessly for the city’s development and the welfare of all its residents.

The levayah will take place tomorrow, Thursday, the 19th of Teves, at 11:00 a.m., departing from his home in the Sanhedria Murchevet neighborhood of Yerushalyim and proceeding to Har HaMenuchos.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

