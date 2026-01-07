Shocking Investigation Reveals Jewish Woman And Baby From Israel Living Among ISIS Terrorists

A new investigative documentary has uncovered a disturbing and unprecedented case: a young Jewish woman from Israel who ultimately found herself in Syria at the heart of the ISIS terror organization.

The revelation comes from the premiere episode of “Ashraf Marwan – Alias”, which aired Tuesday night on Channel 14 and was produced with the support of the Shomron Film Fund. While the series focuses on the controversial Dar al-Salam Islamic center in Kafr Qara, it also exposes a harrowing personal story that raises urgent questions about radicalization, oversight, and ideological influence inside Israel.

According to the investigation, the woman—whose identity is being withheld for privacy reasons—was born Jewish and lived in one of Israel’s major cities. In 2013, she converted to Islam in the office of Akrima Sabri, a cleric long accused of extremist incitement, on Har Habayis. Video footage revealed in the series shows that the conversion was conducted by Sheikh Rassan Atamna, founder of the Dar al-Salam center in Kafr Qara, who has since died.

Following her conversion, the woman married Salah al-Din Mahamid, a young Arab teacher from Kafr Qara. In 2014, shortly after the wedding and while his wife was pregnant, Mahamid was arrested on suspicion of involvement with ISIS. His lawyer argued at the time that Mahamid was a normative individual from a respectable family who had just begun teaching at a high school in Jisr az-Zarqa. He was released after several days in custody.

The story did not end there.

Sometime after his release, Mahamid and his Jewish wife left Israel, traveling through Turkey and crossing into Syria. According to the investigation, Mahamid joined ISIS forces and sent back photos and videos showing himself armed and in uniform. Among the most disturbing materials were images of his very Jewish infant son wrapped in an ISIS flag and surrounded by weapons and ammunition.

“During the investigation, we located the woman’s conversion certificate, which was issued by the inciting mufti Akrima Sabri,” said Elhanan Groner, a reporter for The Jewish Voice, on whose investigation the series is based. “According to rumors in Wadi Ara, Mahamid was killed. Our attempts to determine the fate of the woman and the child were unsuccessful. This is one of the most shocking cases we’ve seen, showing how far a young Jewish woman can spiral—partly through the conversion process linked to the Dar al-Salam center.”

