U.S. Says Hamas Signals Openness to Disarmament Despite Israeli Skepticism

Armed Hamas terrorists in Khan Younis during a hostage release. (Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

U.S. officials are signaling cautious optimism that Hamas could agree to disarm, even as they acknowledge deep skepticism from Israel and decades of mistrust on both sides.

In a briefing with reporters, a senior U.S. official said Washington believes Hamas has indicated a willingness to pursue demilitarization as part of a broader effort to reshape governance in Gaza. That push is tied to the launch this week of a Palestinian technocratic committee intended to serve as a post-war alternative to Hamas rule.

“The goal here is to create the alternative to Hamas that wants peace and to figure out how to empower them,” the official said, adding that the U.S. plans parallel talks with Hamas on disarmament and with Israel on potential amnesty arrangements for fighters who comply.

U.S. officials said discussions envision the destruction of Hamas’ terror infrastructure and the removal of heavy weapons such as rockets and missiles, while leaving room for basic policing to maintain public order. Notably absent from the outline was any commitment to confiscate lighter weapons — a key Israeli demand.

Washington is coordinating closely with regional mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, which have told U.S. officials they believe Hamas will accept a phased disarmament plan beginning with heavy arms.

Whether that framework will satisfy Israel remains uncertain. Hamas leaders have publicly said they would only relinquish weapons as part of a negotiated process leading to a Palestinian state.

