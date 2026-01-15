NYT: Netanyahu Urged Trump To Hold Off Striking Iran

Prime Minister Netanyahu urged U.S. President Trump over the past day to delay any potential American strike on Iran, according to a senior U.S. official cited by The New York Times.

The report says Trump and Netanyahu spoke yesterday about the issue, on the same day Trump publicly stated that he had heard “on good authority” that the killing of protesters in Iran had stopped — a remark widely seen as a step back from his recent threats of military action.

Following the *New York Times* report, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that after a series of overnight consultations at the Kirya military headquarters, Israel informed the United States that while it would support any U.S. decision, it is not currently pushing for a strike on Iran.

Channel 12 added that a U.S. military option remains on the table as Washington continues to assess the situation, citing five sources involved in or familiar with White House deliberations.

According to the report, Jerusalem and Washington are now holding daily consultations on the matter. It further noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Netanyahu yesterday — reportedly their third conversation within a span of six days.

While military action remains an option for President Trump, the current pause is also being viewed in Washington as a potential opening for diplomacy. Channel 12 cited a U.S. official as saying the Iranian regime could collapse unless Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei agrees to speak directly with Trump.

At the same time, senior officials from U.S. allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt have been urging the Trump administration not to strike Iran in recent days, according to a Gulf Arab official quoted in the Times. The official warned that such a move could ignite a broader regional conflict. Earlier reports said leaders of the four Arab states coordinated efforts to dissuade Trump from launching an attack.

