Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Three New F-35I Jets Arrive In Israel, Increasing IDF’s Fleet Of The Jets To 48

Three new F-35I fighter jets arrived in Israel on Sunday, increasing the Israeli Air Force’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft to 48.

According to the IDF, the jets flew from the United States to Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel. The aircraft will be assigned to the Israeli Air Force’s 116th and 140th squadrons.

The newly delivered aircraft are part of Israel’s initial order of 50 F-35I jets. Military officials said the delivery is unrelated to current regional tensions with Iran.

Israel expanded its procurement of the aircraft in 2024, placing an additional order for 25 F-35s from U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin. Those aircraft are expected to begin arriving in 2028.

The F-35I, known in Israel as the “Adir,” is a customized version of the F-35 designed to meet Israeli operational requirements and is considered a central component of the country’s air power and long-term defense planning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: Israeli and Arab Pressure Helped Dissuade Trump From Striking Iran At Last Moment

Want To Become A Member Of Trump’s Gaza “Board Of Peace”? That Will Cost You $1 Billion

WOAH! Cabinet Ministers Blame Jared Kushner for Turkish, Qatari Presence on Gaza Oversight Board

IRANIAN PRESIDENT WARNS: Any Attack On Khamenei Would Trigger ‘Full-Scale War With the Iranian Nation’

🚨 SHOCKING: Three Chareidim Arrested in Dramatic Shin Bet Raids Targeting Iran Spying Operations

Neo-Nazi Teen Accused of Targeting Synagogues Stockpiled Weapons, Praised Mass Murderers

Chareidi Leaders Visit Bochurim in Military Prison, Decry “Imprisonment for Limud Torah”

Israel Kills Senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad Commanders After Ceasefire Breach

BLOODBATH: Clandestine Doctors’ Network Says Iran Crackdown Killed More Than 16,500

Attorney General Pam Bondi Says DOJ Will Seek Death Penalty In Killing Of Israeli Embassy Staffers