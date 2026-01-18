Three New F-35I Jets Arrive In Israel, Increasing IDF’s Fleet Of The Jets To 48

Three new F-35I fighter jets arrived in Israel on Sunday, increasing the Israeli Air Force’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft to 48.

According to the IDF, the jets flew from the United States to Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel. The aircraft will be assigned to the Israeli Air Force’s 116th and 140th squadrons.

The newly delivered aircraft are part of Israel’s initial order of 50 F-35I jets. Military officials said the delivery is unrelated to current regional tensions with Iran.

Israel expanded its procurement of the aircraft in 2024, placing an additional order for 25 F-35s from U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin. Those aircraft are expected to begin arriving in 2028.

The F-35I, known in Israel as the “Adir,” is a customized version of the F-35 designed to meet Israeli operational requirements and is considered a central component of the country’s air power and long-term defense planning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)