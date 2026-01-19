TENSE SITUATION: Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Approves Autopsies of Infants; Families to Appeal to High Court

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Monday approved a police and prosecution request to carry out autopsies on the bodies of two infants who died in the devastating daycare tragedy in Jerusalem — Leah Tzipora Golubentzitz A”H, three months old, and Aharon Katz, four months old.

During the hearing, the families were represented by Shenir Elmalich of the legal department of ZAKA. At the conclusion of the session, the court accepted the police request and authorized the autopsies.

Following the ruling, attorneys for the parents requested a stay of execution in order to file an appeal. ZAKA’s legal department announced it will submit an appeal to the High Court of Justice, seeking to exhaust all legal avenues to protect the kavod hames of the infants and to minimize harm as much as possible.

[NEW INFO: Infants May Have Died From Dehydration Caused by Extreme Heat From Air Conditioner]

Michael Gutwein, coordinator of ZAKA’s legal department, said: “We have been accompanying the families from the very first moment and are acting with all legal tools available to us. We will continue to fight in the highest courts to preserve the dignity of the infants.”

In an unusual and rare statement, it was reported that HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch instructed his talmidim that there is an obligation for each individual to go out and protest against autopsies and the desecration of the deceased.

Earlier in the day, reports indicated that authorities were considering limiting the procedure to an external CT scan at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in order to avoid a full autopsy. However, as of this evening, the prosecutor’s demand for a complete postmortem examination remains in place.

At the same time, and following instructions from the Badatz of the Eidah HaChareidis, hundreds of demonstrators blocked Shmuel HaNavi Junction in Jerusalem in protest of the planned autopsies.

Protesters blocked buses and set trash bins on fire, while police responded using batons and deployed a water cannon at the scene.

The situation remains tense as the families prepare to pursue their appeal to the High Court.

[MKs Blame Attorney General: “Children Of Avreichim Were Expelled From Supervised Daycares!”]

[Degel HaTorah: We Warned Repeatedly — Decision-Makers Bear Responsibility for Romema Daycare Tragedy]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)