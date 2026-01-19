Hafganos In Yerushalayim As Word Spreads of Possibly Autopsy On Daycare Tragedy Victims [VIDEO]

Chareidim are currently protesting at several locations across Jerusalem following police intentions to carry out an autopsy on the body of one of the infants who was Niftar earlier today in the daycare disaster.

The main protest is taking place at the Yechezkel–Shmuel HaNavi intersection, where dozens of demonstrators have gathered. Trash bins have been set on fire, and police are using a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Additional protests are being reported at the Givat Moshe–Golda Meir junction, and another group of several dozen protesters has gathered at the Elii HaKohen–Bar Ilan intersection.

Police in riot gear are attempting to clear the protestors, and a water canon has been deployed and has begun spraying protestors.

There is no word if an autopsy will in fact be done.

COPS TURN VIOLENT: Israeli police officers are now violently beating Chareidim as they protest in Beit Shemesh over the court ruling to perform autopsies on the two infants who were Niftar at a Romema playgroup on Monday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)