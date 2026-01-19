Hafganos In Yerushalayim As Word Spreads of Possibly Autopsy On Daycare Tragedy Victims [VIDEO]

Chareidim are currently protesting at several locations across Jerusalem following police intentions to carry out an autopsy on the body of one of the infants who was Niftar earlier today in the daycare disaster.
The main protest is taking place at the Yechezkel–Shmuel HaNavi intersection, where dozens of demonstrators have gathered. Trash bins have been set on fire, and police are using a water cannon to disperse the crowd.
Additional protests are being reported at the Givat Moshe–Golda Meir junction, and another group of several dozen protesters has gathered at the Elii HaKohen–Bar Ilan intersection.
Police in riot gear are attempting to clear the protestors, and a water canon has been deployed and has begun spraying protestors.
There is no word if an autopsy will in fact be done.
COPS TURN VIOLENT: Israeli police officers are now violently beating Chareidim as they protest in Beit Shemesh over the court ruling to perform autopsies on the two infants who were Niftar at a Romema playgroup on Monday.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
14 Responses
I am embarrassed that our bochurim are not in the beis medrash learning. I do not know a single parent that sent their son to E”Y for any purpose other than to learn and shteig. Well, hafganot just doesn’t wash. It is no longer about the cause. I do not need to disagree with the basis for the rage to be sickened by the bitul Torah that these bochurim are doing at everyone’s expense. Ther are wasting their parents’ money. They are depriving themselves of the opportunity to grow in their learning. And they are depriving Klal Yisroel of the zechus of limud haTorah. They deserve to get soaked. And those committing acts of violence and damage to property should be held liable. No, I do not excuse autopsies. But bitul Torah and becoming an אדם המזיק is NOT the answer.
If the neighboring countries were to take over, would these boys still misbehave? Also, if the Saudis or Jordanians were to own and run the government would our Learning in Israel protect them as well?
The little you know,
In this particular case, R’ Shternbuch Shlit”a – who may know more than the little you do – instructed Bachurim to go to the Hafganah.
While I may agree with you in some cases… Torah has to come with Gemilas Chassadim as well and this is an extreme case. Politics aside, the parents of these infants are going through enough… but to do this terrible thing to their babies is beyond painful. You can teach and expect bochurim to assist. This is not the same as general political items with many of these other hafganot. That said… it should be supervision and safety. I would not want my kid anywhere near burning trash bins nor fully blocking traffic where the police would be expected to have a violent response.
Demonstrating against autopsies is important but it can be done in a respectful manner as it was in 1972 when Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach zatzal and other Gedolim were present in Kikar Shabbos and when forced by the police to move on, we moved on. When we now see youngsters prancing around in a manner that simply appears just to provoke the police is quite pointless.
If a thing like this happened in the US (or anywhere else in the world) the government would insist on autopsies too, the US courts have consistently overrode religious objection objections to autopsies in these type of situations, but no one would dream of protesting in the streets over it.
I know it’s the middle east, but why do the cops have to be so violent?
There are other options.
1- Arrest anyone blocking the road. Calmly handcuff and remove one by one. Bring them in to the police station, book them overnight. Go in fron of a judge the next day. Etc.
2- Don’t do anything. Let them destroy their own neighborhood. Let the garbage burn and don’t put the bins back. The neighbors will already ensure this stops.
RIOTERS (NOT PROTESTERS) WITH BLACK HATS
Not learning Torah.
Not working.
Not serving in the IDF.
Disrupting society and blocking ambulances.
In the videos they are sitting down in front of buses-if they would learn Torah they would know that chillul Hashem and suicide are huge sins.
It seems “Hareidi” society has reached a dead end in its unrestrained worship of a false god “anti-Zionism”.
I don’t advocate “religious Zionism” as an alternative to “Hareidism” either.
To save Ashkenazi Judaism from self-destruction, it may need to revert back to the Judaism of the Rishonim and Middle Ages.
More people area in danger from blocked streets and public chaos.
I wasted many hours on stuck busses in Yerushalayim in Tishrei.
I got stuck at Tzomet Ramot bus stop overnight having missed the last bus back to Givat Ze’ev.
Because of protests.
I am protesting that.
Right here.
Right now.
I am using my words.
More trampling of religious beliefs courtesy of eretz yishmael
I’m not a Rav. But I feel like there needs to be an autopsy in this case.
Why does Kavod hemeis warrant a protest but not kavod hachaim? Two babies are dead! The chareidi community has lost the plot. Not every tragedy is the result of long shaitels, short skirts or technology. Maybe, just maybe, it is a culture of indifference to authority, communal conformity that forces mothers to work and support their husband’s learning, preference of collecting over employment and disparagment of learning skills that permit employment outside of klei kodesh.
Why no protests against the daycare that led to these deaths, thru their negligence?
Or does reverence for life only apply to discussions around abortion and end-of-life care?
RightJew hit the nail on the head.