Jerusalem Daycare Workers to Remain in Custody; Eidah HaChareidis Announces Protest

The court on Wednesday rejected the appeal against the extension of the detention filed by the lawyer for the owner of the Jerusalem daycare and her assistant, where two babies passed away earlier this week.

Judge Mordechai Borstein claimed in his ruling that there is concern that releasing them to alternative detention at this stage could obstruct the investigation.

According to Kan News, the judge also referred to the statements of Yaakov and Chani Katz, the parents of one of the deceased babies, who spoke out in support of the daycare owner, saying they would even continue sending their children to the daycare: “In practice, two babies were found lifeless following this tragic event. At this stage, the state must investigate and examine the public interest as well, and the position of the victims of the offense cannot change this at this time.”

The judge added, “From reviewing the investigation materials, it can be seen that there are claims that the appellants were devoted to their work. Nevertheless, this too does not change the outcome.”

During the hearing, the judge said, “With all the kindness and devotion, two have died. Could they be connected to it, or could they not? Everything else is less relevant.”

Attorney Uri Corb, who represents the daycare owner, said during the hearing, “They cooperated with the investigation. The autopsies are not taking place, and the results of the toxicology tests won’t arrive for weeks. They have not been questioned in the past two days, and I find it appropriate to say that the way the daycare was run is not as presented in the media. The position of the victims of the offense has significance—this should be considered. The offense classification should have been different, because all the parents support them, including the parents of the infants who died. There is no risk of obstruction and no danger.”

Attorney Sivan Russo, who is representing the babysitter, said in court, “She has worked there devotedly for 20 years. The parents know they won’t dare open a new daycare. They have endured the shocking experience of arrest, humiliation, and immense grief over the babies. She will not obstruct anything.”

Dozens of parents and neighbors have spoken in support of the two babysitters, describing their devotion to their work and professionalism. The disturbing photos and videos, such as a toddler sleeping in the bathroom, occurred during the chaos that ensued after the babysitter found a baby lifeless and the apartment was evacuated.

In response to the ruling, the Eidah HaChareidis announced that it will hold a demonstration on Wednesday evening in Jerusalem at 8:00 p.m., saying, “They release the murderous drivers and keep the babysitters in detention.”

