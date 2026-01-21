US Sanctions Six Gaza “Aid Groups” Accused of Secretly Supporting Hamas

The US government has accused six Palestinian aid organizations operating in the Gaza Strip of secretly maintaining ties to the Hamas terror organization and supporting its military activities, according to a statement released by the US Treasury Department.

The organizations named by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are: Waed Society Gaza, Al-Nur Society Gaza, Qawafil Society Gaza, Al-Falah Society Gaza, Merciful Hands Gaza, and Al-Salameh Society Gaza.

According to US authorities, the groups falsely present themselves as humanitarian organizations providing medical and civilian assistance, while in reality serving as fronts to support Hamas’s military wing.

“The fraudulent nature of these organizations, which use deception to raise funds from international donors, demonstrates Hamas’s perfidy and deprives innocent civilians of the medical care they need,” the Treasury Department said in its statement.

In addition, the Popular Conference of Palestinians Abroad has also come under US scrutiny. While the organization claims to represent Palestinians worldwide, US officials allege that it is “clandestinely controlled by Hamas” and has supported multiple aid flotillas to Gaza.

US authorities are reportedly preparing to freeze the assets of several individuals connected to the groups. The allegations are based on documents seized from Hamas offices in Gaza following the terror group’s October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

The organizations accused have not yet responded publicly to the claims, which US officials say cannot currently be independently verified.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)