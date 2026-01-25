IRAN STRIKE COMING? Israel Warns Foreign Airlines About Possible Airspace Closure This Coming Weekend

Israel’s top civil aviation official has formally warned international airlines that the country may be entering a more volatile security phase, raising the prospect of another temporary closure of Israeli airspace this coming weekend.

In a letter sent Sunday to foreign airline executives, Shmuel Zakai, head of Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said current security assessments point to a significant shift in the regional risk profile.

“Our assessment is that the coming weekend may mark the beginning of a more sensitive period,” Zakai wrote.

While stressing that the CAA is continuing to follow Home Front Command guidance that allows for regular civilian flight activity, Zakai outlined a contingency framework for a potential shutdown of Israeli airspace, a step Israel has taken during previous periods of acute military escalation.

Israel temporarily closed its skies in June 2025 during the 12-day war with Iran, and on multiple occasions in 2024, forcing carriers to divert or cancel flights amid missile threats and regional instability. And with American forces growing in the Gulf region in preparation for a possible sustained attack on Iran, officials appear to be getting ready.

According to the correspondence, the CAA has developed a prioritized departure plan in the event of an airspace closure. Under the protocol, foreign aircraft on the ground in Israel would be given the first available windows to depart the country and clear the combat theater.

The move is designed to reduce the number of stranded international aircraft and crews, a problem that complicated previous closures and led to prolonged disruptions for foreign carriers.

The warning comes as major international carriers have already begun scaling back operations across parts of the region amid rising fears of broader conflict.

Several European airlines have recently suspended or restricted flights to key Middle East hubs, including Tel Aviv, citing risks associated with missile activity, airspace disruptions, and GPS interference. Industry officials say airlines are closely monitoring Israeli guidance as a bellwether for wider regional stability.

Ben Gurion Airport remains one of the most sensitive aviation environments in the world, given Israel’s proximity to active conflict zones and the frequency with which regional flare-ups can trigger rapid changes in airspace status.

Foreign carriers operating in Israel typically rely on close coordination with Israeli aviation and defense authorities, and formal warnings from the CAA are viewed in the industry as a strong signal of deteriorating security conditions.

For now, Home Front Command — which sets guidelines for civilian activity during security emergencies — continues to allow normal flight operations. But the fact that contingency plans are being shared in advance suggests that officials are preparing airlines for rapid shifts with little notice.

