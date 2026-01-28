Advertise
Trump in New Threat to Iran: “Beautiful Armada Is Sailing Toward Iran; I Hope They Make A Deal”

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: The White House)

US President Donald Trump issued another threat to Iran during a speech he delivered at a rally in Iowa on Wednesday evening

“There’s another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now,” Trump said, referring to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and three accompanying warships deployed to the Middle East amid Trump’s threats to take military action against Iran.

His statement was met by cheers from the crowd.

“I hope they make a deal,” Trump added. “I hope they make a deal,” he repeated.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

