Palestinians Attack Jewish Shepherd, Steal His Flock, Injure IDF Officer

In two separate incidents on Tuesday evening, IDF and police forces were deployed to the Yehudah Brigade area after an Israeli civilian was attacked in one area and clashes between Jews and Arabs broke out in another area.

According to an IDF statement, a report was received in the evening about several Palestinians who attacked a Jewish shepherd near the village of Khirbet al-Khalaywa in the Chevron area and stole some of his flock and personal belongings.

At the same time, another report came in regarding clashes between Jews and Arabs near the village of Khirbet al-Fakhit.

IDF troops, together with Chevron district police officers, operated in both locations to restore order and disperse the clashes.

During the incidents, a Jew and three Palestinians were injured and evacuated for medical treatment. Also, a female IDF officer was attacked by a Palestinian woman and sustained facial injuries.

IDF soldiers arrested two Palestinian women and transferred them to the police for interrogation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)