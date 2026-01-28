NO SURPRISES: PA Still Pays $2,000 A Month To Terrorist Who Smiled After Murdering 8 Children

The Palestinian Authority is still paying $2,000 a month to Ahlam Tamimi, the mastermind behind the Sbarro suicide bombing in Jerusalem in 2001 that killed 15 people, including eight children, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.

“THIS IS PAY-FOR-SLAY,” the statement said. “The PA is still paying $2,000 a month to Ahlam Tamimi, the terrorist who orchestrated the Sbarro bombing in 2001. In that attack, the Dutch-Israeli Schijveschuurder family was nearly wiped out. Parents Mordechai and Tzira were murdered with three of their children – ages 14, 4, and 2. The surviving children were left orphaned.”

The Foreign Ministry linked the notorious video posted by Palestinian Media Watch, in which Ahlam Amimi, who lives freely in Jordan, smiles widely over the number of children she murdered.

“The Palestinian Authority paid over 6 million dollars in pay-for-slay salaries to the families of terrorists living outside of PA areas,” PAL Watch wrote. “Yesterday, the PA paid Ahlam Tamimi nearly 2,000 dollars.”

“Ahlam Tamimi orchestrated the Sbarro restaurant attack. Fifteen people, including eight children, were killed in the attack. Two of the victims were US citizens. Ahlam Tamimi smiled when reminiscing about it. She was released in the Gilad Shalit deal and exiled to Jordan.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)