Netanyahu to Meet Trump On Wednesday In Washington

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is flying to Washington this week to meet US President Donald Trump for a high-level discussion on the ongoing negotiations with Iran, a statement from his office on Motzei Shabbos said.

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday. Netanyahu is scheduled to depart for the US on Tuesday morning and return to Israel on Friday.

“The Prime Minister believes that any negotiations with Iran must include restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program and a complete halt to its support for the Iranian axis,” the statement says.

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal noted that “from Netanyahu’s statement, it sounds as if it’s not entirely certain that Trump and Israel are on the same page.”

Israeli officials, citing US sources, said that US envoys spent eight hours in Oman engaged in talks with Iranian representatives, most of which were conducted indirectly through Omani mediators, Ynet reported. During the session, a direct meeting was also held where US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner exchanged handshakes with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation.

According to Israeli officials, Washington “is not naive” and will not allow Iran to use the negotiations as a stalling tactic.

However, there are concerns in Jerusalem that President Trump is eager to reach an agreement and could compromise on certain demands. “Israel will not abandon its principles and expects the United States to stand firm on the core conditions necessary for a solid agreement,” one official said.

