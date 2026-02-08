Khomeini Grandson Issues Chilling Threats Against Israel And U.S. In Lebanese TV Interview

Ali Ahmad Khomeini, the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, delivered a series of inflammatory remarks targeting Israel and the United States during a February 4, 2026 interview with Lebanon’s Mayadeen TV.

In the interview, Khomeini claimed that Israelis “know full well” that if any Islamic nation becomes capable of firing missiles at Israel and “erasing it,” they would do to Israel what Hamas did. He further asserted that countries in the region that are not currently acting against Israel claim they are simply incapable of doing so.

Khomeini went on to state that all Muslim nations — including Gulf countries — would bomb Israel once they gain the capability. He added that Muslims are “not afraid of them at all.”

In a direct message aimed at Americans, Khomeini concluded with the stark warning: “You will die before you see us humiliated.”

