Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Khomeini Grandson Issues Chilling Threats Against Israel And U.S. In Lebanese TV Interview

Ali Ahmad Khomeini, the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, delivered a series of inflammatory remarks targeting Israel and the United States during a February 4, 2026 interview with Lebanon’s Mayadeen TV.

In the interview, Khomeini claimed that Israelis “know full well” that if any Islamic nation becomes capable of firing missiles at Israel and “erasing it,” they would do to Israel what Hamas did. He further asserted that countries in the region that are not currently acting against Israel claim they are simply incapable of doing so.

Khomeini went on to state that all Muslim nations — including Gulf countries — would bomb Israel once they gain the capability. He added that Muslims are “not afraid of them at all.”

In a direct message aimed at Americans, Khomeini concluded with the stark warning: “You will die before you see us humiliated.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Hold Back the Forces”: Newly Revealed Documents Show How Badly Israeli Intel Botched The Oct. 7 Attack

US Treasury Sec. Bessent On Iran: “The Rats Are Leaving The Ship… They Know The End May Be Near”

U.S. Senate Launches Probe Into NYC Mayor Mamdani After Scrapping Antisemitism Definition

Shin Bet Issues Alarming Warning: Israelis Are Proactively Contacting Iranian Agents

“We Should Have Acted”: Netanyahu Says He Wanted To Reconquer Gaza Before Oct. 7 But Was Blocked By Intel Chiefs

Two Israelis From Yerushalayim Face Serious National Security Charges in Alleged Iran Spying Plot

TRAGEDY: R’ Amram Mizrachi Z”L Niftar In Apartment Building Fire In Boro Park

Mamdani Defends Snowstorm Response As NYC Council Prepares Hearings Into 17 Deaths

“Free Palestine” Suspect Who Murdered Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Hit With New Terrorism Counts, Faces Possible Execution

ON THE TERRORIST TEAM: Watchdog Sounds The Alarm On Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Extremist Ties