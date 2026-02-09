Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

As Aid Flows Into Gaza: Hamas Terrorists Fire At IDF In 3rd Ceasefire Violation Within A Week

IDF soldiers in Gaza. (IDF spokesperson)

The IDF spokesperson on Monday morning reported a serious shooting incident during an IDF operation to clear an area in Rafah of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.

During the operation, four terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft within the Yellow Line and opened fire at the soldiers. The soldiers quickly returned fire, killing all four terrorists.

The incident is the third ceasefire violation within the past week.

The IDF spokesperson stressed that the incident represents a serious breach of the ceasefire, and it views the incident with the utmost gravity.

The spokesperson added that IDF forces of the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to take action to neutralize any immediate threat.

As Hamas carries out repeated violations of the ceasefire, Israel continues to transfer massive amounts of “humanitarian” aid to the Strip.

Activists of the Tzav 9 movement expressed outrage about the convoys of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip on Monday morning through the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Tzav 9 chairwoman Reut Ben Haim stated, “No disarming of Hamas, no disbanding of Hamas—we are effectively paving the way for the next massacre against the residents of the border communities.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MAILBAG: When “Order” Comes at the Cost of a Bochur’s Future [NEW LAKEWOOD MESIVTA FARHER PROCESS]

2nd Arrest In Less Than 24 Hours: Ben Torah Detained in Be’er Ya’akov

“We Will Pay,” Savannah Guthrie Says In Desperate Plea To Her Mother’s Potential Kidnappers

“We Will Not Surrender”: Tehran Dares Washington Over Nuclear Program

WAR PROFITEERING: El Al Faces Record $39 Million Fine for “Excessive” Price-Gouging After Oct. 7

“We Will Not Disarm”: Hamas Defies U.S. and Israel, Vows to Keep Weapons and Reject Outside Rule

Israel Police Refuse to Probe Cops Who Left 40 Chareidim Stranded In Isolated Area At Night

Israeli Fighter Jets Escort Wizz Air Flight To Tel Aviv After Midair Security Scare

Israel Warns U.S. It May Strike Iran Alone Over Ballistic Missile Threat If Trump Declines To Act

Tragedy Near Ofakim: 5-Year-Old Chareidi Boy Hit By Car & Killed