As Aid Flows Into Gaza: Hamas Terrorists Fire At IDF In 3rd Ceasefire Violation Within A Week

The IDF spokesperson on Monday morning reported a serious shooting incident during an IDF operation to clear an area in Rafah of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.

During the operation, four terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft within the Yellow Line and opened fire at the soldiers. The soldiers quickly returned fire, killing all four terrorists.

The incident is the third ceasefire violation within the past week.

The IDF spokesperson stressed that the incident represents a serious breach of the ceasefire, and it views the incident with the utmost gravity.

The spokesperson added that IDF forces of the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to take action to neutralize any immediate threat.

As Hamas carries out repeated violations of the ceasefire, Israel continues to transfer massive amounts of “humanitarian” aid to the Strip.

Activists of the Tzav 9 movement expressed outrage about the convoys of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip on Monday morning through the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Tzav 9 chairwoman Reut Ben Haim stated, “No disarming of Hamas, no disbanding of Hamas—we are effectively paving the way for the next massacre against the residents of the border communities.”

