Antisemitism in Paris: 3 Jews Threatened With Knife Outside Shul

Illustrative: A French police officer guards the Biarritz shul in southwestern France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Three Jewish men wearing yarmulkes were targeted Friday evening by an assailant with a knife in Paris’s 16th arrondissement, the European Jewish Press reported.

The incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. after the Jewish men left shul and were walking home. A man approached them and asked them several times, “Are you Jews? Are you Israelis?” When one man responded affirmatively, the attacker shouted “Israelis,” pulled a knife from his pocket, and began threatening them.

The men fled the scene and alerted nearby police. Baruch Hashem, they were unharmed. An investigation was opened into the incident, but the assailant has not yet been arrested.

16th arrondissement Mayor Jérémy Redler denounced the attack “in the strongest terms” on social media. “Hatred and violence against a community have no place in Paris,” he vowed, adding that he will continue to “fight relentlessly against antisemitism.”

Last week, a group of thugs vandalized a Chabad elementary school in Paris.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

