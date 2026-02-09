“TERRORIZE ZIONIST MASTERS:” Push For 1,000-Ship Gaza Flotilla Guarded By Warships, And ‘ONE-MILLION-MAN MARCH’ To West Bank [SEE VIDEO]

A UK political activist is calling for a massive “Freedom Flotilla” to Gaza and urging foreign governments to send warships to confront Israel — saying the effort would “terrorize the ‘Zionist masters that think they’re immune.’”

Ousman Babir Noor made the remarks during a January 25, 2026 conference at the Old Print Works in Birmingham, UK, outlining plans for what he claimed would be a flotilla of “1,000 ships” carrying civilians to Gaza this coming spring.

According to footage later posted online, Noor said organizers are attempting to “mobilize” countries “with a history of beating imperialism” — naming Cuba, Venezuela, Columbia, Malaysia, South Africa, and Namibia — and urged them to “do the right thing” by sending warships to “protect” the flotilla.

He claimed such a move would “terrorize the ‘Zionist masters that think they’re immune,’” could “captivate the world,” and could ultimately lead to a “one-million-man march into the West Bank.”

Noor is listed as a candidate for the Lozells Ward council elections in Birmingham on behalf of the Workers Party GB. His address was later posted to the Crispin Flintoff Show YouTube channel on February 2, 2026.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)