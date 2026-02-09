Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“TERRORIZE ZIONIST MASTERS:” Push For 1,000-Ship Gaza Flotilla Guarded By Warships, And ‘ONE-MILLION-MAN MARCH’ To West Bank [SEE VIDEO]

A UK political activist is calling for a massive “Freedom Flotilla” to Gaza and urging foreign governments to send warships to confront Israel — saying the effort would “terrorize the ‘Zionist masters that think they’re immune.’”

Ousman Babir Noor made the remarks during a January 25, 2026 conference at the Old Print Works in Birmingham, UK, outlining plans for what he claimed would be a flotilla of “1,000 ships” carrying civilians to Gaza this coming spring.

According to footage later posted online, Noor said organizers are attempting to “mobilize” countries “with a history of beating imperialism” — naming Cuba, Venezuela, Columbia, Malaysia, South Africa, and Namibia — and urged them to “do the right thing” by sending warships to “protect” the flotilla.

He claimed such a move would “terrorize the ‘Zionist masters that think they’re immune,’” could “captivate the world,” and could ultimately lead to a “one-million-man march into the West Bank.”

Noor is listed as a candidate for the Lozells Ward council elections in Birmingham on behalf of the Workers Party GB. His address was later posted to the Crispin Flintoff Show YouTube channel on February 2, 2026.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MAILBAG: When “Order” Comes at the Cost of a Bochur’s Future [NEW LAKEWOOD MESIVTA FARHER PROCESS]

2nd Arrest In Less Than 24 Hours: Ben Torah Detained in Be’er Ya’akov

“We Will Pay,” Savannah Guthrie Says In Desperate Plea To Her Mother’s Potential Kidnappers

“We Will Not Surrender”: Tehran Dares Washington Over Nuclear Program

WAR PROFITEERING: El Al Faces Record $39 Million Fine for “Excessive” Price-Gouging After Oct. 7

“We Will Not Disarm”: Hamas Defies U.S. and Israel, Vows to Keep Weapons and Reject Outside Rule

Israel Police Refuse to Probe Cops Who Left 40 Chareidim Stranded In Isolated Area At Night

Israeli Fighter Jets Escort Wizz Air Flight To Tel Aviv After Midair Security Scare

Israel Warns U.S. It May Strike Iran Alone Over Ballistic Missile Threat If Trump Declines To Act

Tragedy Near Ofakim: 5-Year-Old Chareidi Boy Hit By Car & Killed