HaRav Landau: ‘Those Who Persecute Lomdei Torah Should Know—Yesh Din V’Yesh Dayan!’

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau referred to the arrests of Bnei Torah this week at a Siyum on Masechtas Nega’im by the members of the Taharos Kollel on Monday evening.

After praising the avreichim for their accomplishment, the Rosh Yeshiva said, “Sadly, there are those who don’t understand the greatness and virtue of Torah and even persecute lomdei Torah. In recent days, lomdei Torah have once again been arrested. This is something that shocks every Jewish heart. Anyone who takes part in the terrible crime of restricting the steps of lomdei Torah, know—there’s a Borei Olam; yesh din v’Dayan! (There’s judgment and there’s a Judge!)”

“We all share in the pain of those who were imprisoned because of their desire to learn Torah—and the sorrow of their families—and we daven with all our hearts that this evil will pass like smoke that dissipates.”

“Everyone also knows that efforts are currently being made to prevent such cases from happening, but it is clear that now we are in a difficult situation in which lomdei Torah are being persecuted and sought out everywhere,” the Rosh Yeshiva warned. “Bochurim and avreichim who are at risk of arrest must be careful not to expose themselves to the authorities, and in times of danger, all paths are presumed dangerous. This will be the situation until the matter is settled, b’ezras Hashem—soon.”

“May it be His will that we always rejoice with the Torah without anyone disturbing us and that this decree be annulled.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)