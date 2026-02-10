HIGH-STAKES MEETING: Netanyahu Heads To Washington For Meeting With Trump, No Press Conference Scheduled

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed aboard “Wing of Zion” for Washington on Monday ahead of a scheduled White House meeting with US President Donald Trump at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Before boarding, Netanyahu told reporters that he would “present to the president our approach around our principles on the negotiations,” referring primarily to the ongoing discussions surrounding Iran.

There are currently no plans for a press conference or public statements before or after the meeting.

In remarks delivered prior to departure, Netanyahu emphasized the strength of the US-Israel relationship.

“I am now leaving for the United States for my seventh trip to meet with President Trump since he was elected for a second term. This, of course, does not include his unforgettable visit to Israel and his speech in the Knesset.

I think these reflect the unique closeness of the extraordinary relationship that we have with the United States, that I personally have with the President, that the State of Israel has with the United States – unprecedented in our history.

On this trip we will discuss a range of issues: Gaza, the region, but of course, first and foremost, the negotiations with Iran. I will present to the President our outlook regarding the principles of these negotiations – the essential principles which, in my opinion, are important not only to Israel, but to everyone around the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East.”

