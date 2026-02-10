Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ANOTHER ARREST: Third Yeshiva Bochur Arrested, Handed to Military Police in Draft Crackdown

ANOTHER ARREST: In the third arrest of a Ben Torah this week, a 20-year-old yeshiva bochur, a talmid of a Chabad yeshiva, was arrested late Monday night by the Rosh HaAyin police and handed over to the military police.

The bochur, Ariel Koren, spent the night behind bars and is expected to be brought before a military judge on Tuesday.

It should be noted that the recent arrests were carried out by Israel Police officers, despite statements by Police Chief Danny Levy last week that the police would not take part in the arrests of Chareidi “draft dodgers” or their transfer to military police.

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

HIGH-STAKES MEETING: Netanyahu Heads To Washington For Meeting With Trump, No Press Conference Scheduled

“Israel Must Act Now To Block Indonesian Soldiers From Entering Gaza”

1st Country: Indonesia Officially Confirms It Will Send Up To 8,000 Soldiers To Gaza

HaRav Landau: ‘Those Who Persecute Lomdei Torah Should Know—Yesh Din V’Yesh Dayan!’

UTTER DISGRACE: IDF Admits: “We Prevented Ben Torah From Laying Tefillin”

Another Arrest: Chabad Yeshiva Bochur Handed Over to Military Police

🎶WATCH AND ENJOY: MBD Sings Duets With HIMSELF At A Time Shas-A Thon!

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Shifting Focus From Mars To Building A “Self-Growing City” On The Moon

GREAT JOB, ZOHRAN! 18 People Now Dead In Mamdani’s NYC Thanks To Woke Homeless Policies

Arab Party Will Oppose Israel’s Chareidi Draft Exemption Bill To Help Damage Netanyahu’s Coalition