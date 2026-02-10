PREPPING FOR ATTACK: Iran Buries Nuclear Entrances in Shadowy Bid to Protect Secret Stockpiles

Satellite imagery shows that Iran has buried the main tunnel entrances at its nuclear facility near Isfahan, indicating that Tehran may be preparing for possible military strikes or covert operations, according to a Washington-based monitoring group.

The Institute for Science and International Security said images taken Sunday show that two tunnel entrances at the site have been completely covered with soil, while a third northern entrance has been reinforced with additional protective measures. The group also reported that vehicle activity near the entrances has ceased.

In a statement, the institute said the apparent backfilling suggests Iran is seeking to protect sensitive materials from potential attacks by the United States, Israel, or both.

“Backfilling the tunnel entrances would help dampen any potential airstrike and make ground access more difficult,” the institute said, adding that Iran may have moved highly enriched uranium into the underground tunnels for protection.

The organization noted that similar preparations were observed before previous strikes on nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz.

Before Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran in June, the country operated three major nuclear sites. The Isfahan facility has primarily been used to produce uranium gas for centrifuge enrichment.

Last month, satellite images showed new roofing structures at the site, which analysts said could indicate efforts to recover materials while limiting outside observation.

