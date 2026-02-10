Advertise
Iran Says U.S. Talks Show Enough Progress to Continue Nuclear Diplomacy

FILE - This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, on March 19, 2025. (AP Photos Stringer, Mark Schiefelbein)

Iran said recent nuclear talks with the United States demonstrated enough seriousness on Washington’s part to justify continuing diplomatic engagement, signaling cautious optimism despite a growing U.S. military posture in waters and bases near Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions held last week in Oman allowed Tehran to assess U.S. intentions and determine whether further negotiations were worthwhile.

“The Muscat meeting was not a long meeting,” Baghaei said. “In our view, it was to gauge the seriousness of the other side and how to continue this path. After the talks, we felt there was understanding and consensus to continue the diplomatic process.”

The talks, conducted through mediators, came amid heightened pressure from Washington, including a U.S. military buildup in the region and renewed threats of force from President Donald Trump should diplomacy fail.

While neither side has announced concrete outcomes, Baghaei’s comments suggest Iran views the channel as still viable, at least for now. U.S. officials have not publicly characterized the meeting in detail.

