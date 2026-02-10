Advertise
“We’ll Have To Do Something Very Tough”: Trump Weighing Placing Second Aircraft Carrier Near Iran Amid Negotiations

President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the United States is prepared to take military action against Iran if ongoing nuclear negotiations collapse.

In an interview with N12, Trump said Washington is considering sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region, adding to an already significant U.S. naval presence.

“Either we will make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough like last time,” Trump said. “We have an armada that is heading there, and another one might be going.”

N12 reported that a U.S. official confirmed the possibility of deploying an additional strike group. The region currently includes a major carrier force and several supporting vessels.

Trump said he believes Tehran is eager to reach an agreement, describing Iran as “really wanting to make a deal.” He also suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains committed to diplomatic efforts.

“I don’t think Netanyahu is out of the negotiations with Iran,” Trump said. “He wants a deal, too. He wants a good deal.”

Netanyahu is traveling to Washington to meet with Trump at the White House, where the two leaders are expected to discuss the framework for future nuclear talks.

Before departing Israel, Netanyahu said he plans to present “principles” for negotiations.

“I will present Trump with principles for negotiations with Iran that are important not only to Israel but to everyone who wants peace and security,” he said. “These are important principles for everyone who wants peace and security in the Middle East.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

