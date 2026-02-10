Survey: One-Third of American Jews Faced Antisemitism in 2025, Most Alter Behavior To Avoid Targeting

A new survey by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) found that roughly one-third of American Jews were targets of antisemitic incidents in 2025, underscoring a troubling “new normal” following the Oct. 7 attacks.

The figure showed no change from the previous year, suggesting that levels of harassment and discrimination have plateaued rather than improved. The survey, conducted from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9, also found that 55 percent of respondents avoided certain activities out of fear, including skipping events or refraining from wearing visible Jewish symbols.

“Things aren’t getting markedly better,” said Ted Deutch, AJC’s chief executive. “We can’t accept this as a baseline, and America shouldn’t accept that.”

More than two-thirds of respondents said Jews in the United States were less secure than a year ago. Many cited recent high-profile attacks, including the arson at the home of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, as contributing to feelings of insecurity.

For the first time, the survey also measured views of President Donald Trump’s response to antisemitism. About two-thirds disapproved, with sharp partisan divides between Jewish Democrats and Republicans.

The findings come amid debate within the Jewish community over how best to respond. Political theorist Yoram Hazony has criticized existing advocacy efforts, while columnist Bret Stephens has urged greater focus on strengthening Jewish life.

Deutch rejected framing the issue as a choice between security and community-building. “We don’t have the luxury of choosing one or the other,” he said, calling the report a warning not only for Jews, but for American society as a whole.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)