Rabbanim Warn Of Attempt To Sow Discord Between Dati Leumi & Chareidi Sectors

Illustrative. (Photo: Yaakov Cohen)

Leading Dati Leumi Rabbanim published a letter earlier this week warning against attempts by “interested parties” to create conflict between the Dati Leumi and Chareidi communities over the issue of military conscription.

The letter, signed by dozens of Rabbanim and bereaved families who lost sons on the battlefield, states, “Recently, parties with vested interests have been trying to create discord between different sectors in Israel, including between the Chareidi public and the national camp.”

“It’s no secret that there are ideological gaps and disagreements regarding conscription between the various streams within the national camp. We will continue to discuss and argue, but we will do so as loving brothers.”

They warned that “the attempt to dismantle the national camp and the right-wing government under the pretext of the ‘draft law’ is falling into a trap.”

In addition, they expressed support for the Chareidi draft law itself, stating, “In its current formulation, the draft law has the power to bring about the enlistment of three times as many Chareidim into the IDF, in a way that will ease the burden on reservists and strengthen the army. The Chareidi agreement to the law is a historic opportunity that must not be missed. We strengthen the hands of the leaders of the camp to continue leading the right-wing government for many years to come.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

