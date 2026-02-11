Anti-Israel Commentator Tucker Carlson Expected to Visit Israel for Interview With U.S. Ambassador Huckabee

A high-profile media and diplomatic clash may soon play out on Israeli soil, as reports indicate that anti-Israel commentator Tucker Carlson is preparing to visit Israel for a face-to-face interview with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, following a series of public disputes between the two.

According to unsourced Hebrew media reports, Carlson is expected to travel to Israel in the coming weeks to conduct the interview, which would mark their first in-person meeting since tensions flared across social media platforms. Huckabee’s office has not immediately confirmed the reports.

The anticipated visit follows a recent exchange sparked by an episode of The Tucker Carlson Show aired last week, in which Carlson accused Huckabee of failing to do enough to protect and support Christian communities in Israel.

The remarks prompted a swift response from the ambassador on X.

“Instead of talking about me, why don’t you come talk to me?” Huckabee wrote publicly, challenging Carlson to address his concerns directly.

Carlson welcomed the invitation, and both men posted that they were working behind the scenes to arrange an interview.

The dispute is not the first public clash between the two figures. Last month, Huckabee sharply criticized Carlson over comments he made in 2025 in which he denied that Hamas is a terrorist group, instead describing it as “more like a political organization.” Huckabee condemned the remarks, calling them misleading and damaging amid ongoing regional tensions.

The latest controversy has reportedly drawn the attention of Israeli officials. According to a Channel 13 report, Israel initially considered barring Carlson from entering the country for the planned visit, citing concerns over his past statements and their potential diplomatic implications.

Ultimately, however, the idea was dropped.

Officials reportedly decided against denying entry in order to avoid triggering what was described as a possible “diplomatic incident” with the United States and conservative political circles.

