Israel Invites Trump To Receive Top National Honor In Jerusalem On April 22

US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, December 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch has formally invited Donald Trump to attend the Israel Prize Award Ceremony in Jerusalem on April 22, where the U.S. president is set to receive the country’s top civilian honor.

Kisch announced Tuesday on X that he had sent Trump an official invitation to participate in the ceremony, which is held annually on Israel’s Independence Day and overseen by the Ministry of Education. He also shared a copy of the letter publicly.

The invitation follows a December announcement by Benjamin Netanyahu that Trump would receive the Israel Prize for “Unique Contribution to the Jewish People.” It marks the first time a foreign leader has been selected for the honor.

In his letter, Kisch called the decision “historic” and said Trump’s presence in Jerusalem would symbolize the “deep and enduring friendship” between the two nations.

The ceremony will be part of celebrations marking Israel’s 78th Independence Day and is expected to be attended by President Isaac Herzog, senior government officials and international guests.

It remains unclear whether Trump will accept the invitation.

