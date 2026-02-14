Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar To Represent Israel At Trump’s Board Of Peace

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is scheduled to travel to Washington this week to represent Israel at the first official meeting of the Board of Peace.

At the meeting, President Donald Trump is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar reconstruction plan for Gaza as well as details about the multinational force that will oversee the Strip.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 19.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu signed Israel’s accession to the Board ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump last week, noting in the letter that joining the body does not place Israel under its authority.

Last week, Netanyahu’s office announced that he will not return to Washington for the Board of Peace summit and will participate remotely in the AIPAC conference.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)