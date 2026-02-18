Advertise
Israel Renews Travel Rule for Dual Citizens | Chaim V’Chessed

For decades, regulations required citizens of Israel – including those who also held another nationality – to use an Israeli passport when entering or leaving the country.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted government services worldwide, passport offices and Israeli missions abroad operated at limited capacity or were closed altogether. This created significant challenges for many citizens who were unable to obtain or renew Israeli travel documents. In response, the Interior Ministry introduced a temporary policy allowing dual citizens to travel using their non-Israeli passports. Since then, the arrangement has been renewed repeatedly due to ongoing demand and practical need, most recently in December 2025.

Chaim V’Chessed has actively lobbied on behalf of the community to help ensure the continuation of this important exception.

The Interior Ministry has now announced that this accommodation will remain in place through September 30, 2026. Dual citizens will therefore continue to be permitted to enter and depart Israel using a valid foreign passport during this period.

Chaim V’Chessed will continue to share updates with the community on travel rules, requirements, and any changes as they occur.

