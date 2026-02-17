Israeli Forces Arrest Four ISIS-Linked Suspects in West Bank Raids

Israeli security forces have detained four ISIS–affiliated terrorists in a pair of coordinated raids in the West Bank city of Yericho.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel Police said troops from the Lions of the Valley Battalion arrested three members of the cell last week. A fourth suspect was captured in a separate operation on Tuesday by Border Police officers.

“The terrorists were advancing terror activity and were suspected of intending to carry out an attack,” the statement said.

All four suspects were transferred for interrogation to the Shin Bet.

The arrests took place in Yericho, an area that has generally seen fewer large-scale terrorist operations than other parts of the West Bank. Israeli officials say the presence of ISIS–linked operatives there reflects ongoing efforts by smaller jihadist factions to establish footholds amid broader regional instability.

While most Israeli counterterrorism operations in the West Bank have focused on Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and local terrorist groups, security officials have increasingly warned about attempts by ISIS supporters to exploit gaps in governance and security.

The raids come as Israeli forces maintain a significant security presence across the West Bank, driven by fears of spillover violence from the war in Gaza and rising tensions along multiple fronts.

Over the past year, Israeli troops and police have carried out near-daily arrest operations, targeting suspected terrorists and weapons caches. Officials say many of those detained were in early stages of planning attacks.

