Lebanese Security Forces Detain Suspected Israeli Spy After Months-Long Probe

Lebanese security authorities have arrested a resident of a southern village on suspicion of spying for Israel. The arrest was first reported by Lebanon Debate, which said the information department of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces carried out a month-long surveillance operation targeting the suspect, identified as Ahmad M.

According to the report, investigators had been monitoring Ahmad M., a resident of the village of Ansar, over suspected contacts with Israeli agents. The operation culminated in a coordinated arrest at a local gas station, where members of the department’s elite “Striking Force” surrounded his vehicle and sealed off the area to prevent bystanders from approaching.

Security officials said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

During questioning, Ahmad M. allegedly admitted to cooperating with Israel and to providing intelligence that helped guide strikes inside Lebanon, according to the Lebanon Debate report.

The outlet described him as a “senior operative,” citing his direct communication with Israeli handlers and the “quality and sensitivity” of the information he is accused of supplying.

Lebanese security sources said the suspect traveled multiple times to Israel for meetings with intelligence contacts. Additional encounters were allegedly held in Germany and Italy, suggesting a network that extended beyond the Middle East.

Authorities have referred the case to a Lebanese military court for further proceedings.

