Gaza Technocratic Committee: “Hamas Terrorists Can Join Police Force”

Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The Gaza Technocratic Committee issued an announcement on Thursday that it launched a recruitment campaign for the Palestinian police force in the Strip and is not excluding Hamas terrorists because they “served Gazans under bombardment,” Kan News reported.

According to the report, the “minimum eligibility requirements” published on the committee’s website include: Gazan resident aged 18–35, no criminal record, and in good physical condition.

“The committee aims to establish a professional, responsible, transparent transitional police force,” the statement said. “The recruitment process is open to qualified candidates who wish to serve in the police.”

The statement then referred to the Hamas-run police force: “We recognize the dedication of officers who continued serving Gaza’s residents under bombing, displacement, and extremely harsh conditions. Their commitment is acknowledged and appreciated. The next phase requires strengthening policing institutions, improving professionalism, and ensuring public trust. Anyone wishing to contribute to Gaza’s recovery through policing roles is invited to apply.”

“Now, with a ceasefire in effect, the committee is prepared to assume its responsibilities in Gaza. The time has come to provide opportunities to those willing to take responsibility and uphold the rule of law.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

