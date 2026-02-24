Historic Hachnasas Sefer Torah Held By Machnovka Belzer Chassidim In New Bais Medrash [PHOTOS]

Machnovka Belzer chassidim in Eretz Yisroel and around the world are still basking in the elevated joy following a historic Hachnasas Sefer Torah held this past Thursday.

The beautifully written Sefer Torah was commissioned and funded collectively by the entire kehillah — elders and youth alike — as a spiritual gift in honor and merit of their Rebbe, the Machnovka Belzer Rebbe.

The celebrations began Thursday afternoon with the Siyum Kesivas HaOsiyos in the kollel of the Talmud Torah building on Shelah Street. As the hall could not contain the massive crowd, large outdoor screens were set up to allow the overflow to witness the final letters being written by the Rebbe, rabbanim, and prominent supporters.

With the completion of the writing, a magnificent procession set out amid spirited singing and dancing. The streets of Bnei Brak — Shelah, Bartanura, and Chazon Ish — were transformed with festive lighting in honor of the Torah. Hundreds of children marched holding torches, while circles of chassidim danced energetically around the Sefer Torah beneath a chuppah on its way to the main bais medrash.

Following the placement of the Sefer Torah into the aron kodesh, the crowd proceeded to a festive seudas mitzvah, which was combined with the central Sheva Brachos celebration for the Rebbe’s grandson.

The extraordinary event marked not only a milestone for the growing kehillah, but a powerful display of achdus and devotion to Torah and to their Rebbe.

PHOTOS VIA SHUKI LERER FOR YWN