🚨 TRUMP ON IRAN: “I Will NEVER Allow The World’s Number One Sponsor Of Terror To Have A Nuclear Weapon”

Trump says the ‘evil regime killed some 32,000 protesters through shootings and hangings’ and said the terrorist regime can never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

“No nation should ever doubt America’s resolve. We have the most powerful military on earth — hopefully, we seldom have to use it…

It’s called PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy—but one thing is certain: I will NEVER allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are, by far, to have a nuclear weapon.”

