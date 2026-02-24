MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Detroit Kehilla Rallies to Aid Stranded Travelers After Tel Aviv–JFK Flight Diverted [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

When Delta Flight 235 from Tel Aviv to New York was forced to divert to Michigan on Monday because of severe blizzard conditions in the New York area, hundreds of passengers suddenly found themselves stranded far from home. But what could have been a difficult and stressful experience quickly turned into a powerful display of achdus and chessed, led by the Detroit Jewish community.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, Hatzalah of Michigan was notified that the flight had been diverted. Realizing that many Jewish passengers would soon be landing in Detroit with no clear arrangements, Hatzalah coordinators immediately began reaching out to local chessed organizations and community leaders.

Organizers were able to make contact with a passenger on the flight. Within minutes, WhatsApp groups were created connecting volunteers, coordinators, and travelers. Information began flowing, needs were identified, and the kehilla mobilized.

Almost instantly, families opened their homes, kitchens were put into action, and volunteers began arranging transportation. Dozens of people worked simultaneously to prepare meals, organize places to sleep, and secure buses to transport the stranded passengers. What might normally take days of planning was accomplished in a matter of hours.

As word spread that an entire kehilla was preparing to take responsibility for the travelers, the airline took notice. Delta Air Lines soon announced that it would provide complimentary hotel rooms for all passengers.

With lodging arrangements in place, the focus shifted to the many other needs the passengers still had. Families with young children required formula, diapers, wipes, and baby food. Others needed meals, drinks, and basic supplies. Some children needed games and toys to keep them occupied after a long and exhausting journey.

Through the coordination of Hatzalah and community volunteers, every one of these needs was addressed – an incredible display of achdus and ahavas yisroel.

Your browser does not support the video tag.



(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)