ISRAELI ARABS KILLING EACH OTHER: Deadly Shooting Makes It 57 So Far This Year

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Arab town of Rameh, once again highlighting Israel’s struggle to curb violent crime in minority communities and renewing political pressure on the government to deliver results.

First responders from Magen David Adom found the victim lying unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

“We arrived at a shocking incident of violence,” said paramedic Charbel Assi, adding that the man had sustained severe bullet injuries across his body and showed no signs of life.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Israel Police said officers were dispatched to the scene and have opened an investigation into the shooting. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not released information about a possible motive.

The killing comes amid growing concern over organized crime, illegal weapons, and weak law enforcement in Arab towns, where residents and local leaders have long accused the state of neglect.

According to data from the Abraham Initiatives, which monitors violence in Arab society, the death in Rameh brings the number of Arab citizens killed in homicides this year to 57.

Last year was the deadliest on record, with 252 crime-related deaths across Arab communities in 2025.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has pledged tougher policing and expanded enforcement operations in Arab towns. Public Security Ministry officials have pointed to recent crackdowns on organized crime groups and expanded police deployments. But critics argue that those measures have produced limited results.

Opposition lawmakers have accused the coalition of prioritizing other political battles over public safety in minority communities.

“The government talks about law and order, but Arab citizens are paying with their lives,” one opposition legislator said.

