Mayor Mamdani to Meet With Trump in Unannounced Washington Visit


Mayor Zohran Mamdani made an unannounced trip to Washington on Thursday to meet with President Trump, according to the NYT.

•⁠ ⁠The meeting was not listed on the mayor’s public schedule, but a spokeswoman confirmed it after the article was published. The White House did not immediately comment.

•⁠ ⁠Mamdani and several top advisers flew to Washington Thursday morning, with the meeting scheduled for 1 pm.

•⁠ ⁠While the full agenda was not clear, two people said the discussion was expected to focus in part on building housing in New York City.

